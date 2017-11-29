© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Garrison Keillor Says He Was Fired Over Alleged Improper Behavior

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2017 at 1:09 PM EST
AP_17215557086622.jpg
Jeff Baenen
/
Associated Press/file
In this July 26, 2017 photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and former host of, "A Prairie Home Companion," talks at his St. Paul, Minn., office.

MINNEAPOLIS - Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion,'' says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
 
Keillor told The Associated Press of his firing in an email. In a follow-up statement, he says he was fired over "a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.''
 
He didn't give details of the allegation. Minnesota Public Radio didn't immediately respond to messages.  MPR did issue a statement.
 
Keillor retired last year from his longtime radio show, but still produced "The Writer's Almanac'' for syndication.

 
 

Tags

MaineGarrison Keillor
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press