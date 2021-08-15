Taliban Enter Kabul, Await 'Peaceful Transfer' Of Power

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say Taliban fighters have entered Kabul and are seeking the unconditional surrender of the central government.

Afghans and foreigners alike are racing for the exit, signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.

The beleaguered central government is seeking an interim administration, but increasingly has few cards to play.

Civilians fearing that the Taliban could reimpose a brutal rule that all but eliminated women’s rights are rushing to leave the country, lining up at cash machines to withdraw their life savings.

Helicopters are buzzing overhead, part of an evacuation of personnel from the U.S. Embassy. Several other Western missions were also preparing to get staff out.

