© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Giant Rubber Duck Mysteriously Appears In Belfast Harbor

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT
Optimized-IMG_20210814_104044585-1.jpg
Katherine Given, Belfast Harbor Master
/
via BDN
A couple of boaters row by a giant rubber ducky that appeared over the weekend in Belfast Harbor.

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — The appearance of a giant rubber duck in a Maine harbor is a whimsical whodunit that has defied sleuths.

The large yellow waterfowl emblazoned with the word "joy" appeared in Belfast Harbor over the weekend.

Harbor Master Katherine Given says it's a mystery who put it there.

It's attracting attention for tourists and locals alike. Given says the 25-foot-tall duck doesn't pose a navigational hazard so there's no rush to shoo it away.

Tags

NewsBelfast
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press