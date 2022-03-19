Bangor Police investigating suspicious death

© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT

Bangor Police are investigating a suspicious death at a residence on Blue Hill East. Officers responding to a 911 call Friday afternoon found one of the occupants unresponsive and began life saving measures. The Bangor Fire Department arrived and attempted to revive the individual without success. The name of the deceased is not being released. The Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner have both been notified. An autopsy is planned.

