Bangor Police investigating suspicious death
Bangor Police are investigating a suspicious death at a residence on Blue Hill East. Officers responding to a 911 call Friday afternoon found one of the occupants unresponsive and began life saving measures. The Bangor Fire Department arrived and attempted to revive the individual without success. The name of the deceased is not being released. The Attorney General’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner have both been notified. An autopsy is planned.