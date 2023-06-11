Senator Susan Collins wants answers from the U.S. Department of Labor on why the guest worker H-2B visa program is not being managed properly

Senator Susan Collins wants answers from the U.S. Department of Labor about why the guest worker H-2B visa program is not being managed properly, leaving tourist businesses without the staff they need during the busy summer season. DOL is supposed to issue a notice within seven business days of receiving an employer's application, but data shows applications filed April 30th or later have yet to be processed.

Nate Cloutier of Hospitality Maine says it may be too late to help businesses who need summer help this year.

"I can't understate the importance of a program like this for our seasonal businesses," Cloutier said. "It's no secret that Maine makes a lot of its money in the restaurant and lodging industries during the summer months. So we need every tool in our tool box to make sure the season is successful."

Cloutier says about 2,500 H-2B visas are needed in Maine during a typical summer season to fill staff spots that cannot be filled by local residents.

Collins says the Labor Department is looking for additional funding but has yet to evaluate what's going wrong with the H-2B visa program and how it can be fixed. She and other senators are demanding answers from Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su by June 23.