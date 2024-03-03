Maine college students march through Portland Saturday to rally for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

Hundreds of Maine college students marched through Portland Saturday to rally for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Maine Students for Palestine is calling for an end to what it says is Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people.

Gaza's health ministry says 30 thousand Palestinians have died thus far and thousands more remain missing.

Paige Thomas helped to organize the rally.

"Let us be the catalyst for a global movement against the injustices suffered by the Palestinian people. Our demand is simple yet profound....justice, equality and the right to exist in peace," Thomas said.

Phil Joseph of Maine Jews for Palestine called for the safe return of Israeli hostages taken on October 7 and mobilizing for the rights of Palestinians.

"We have to pray, fight and rise up for the Palestinian people, who have been hostages in their own land since 1948," he said.

The event was part of a global day of action organized by Maine Students for Palestine. The student group is part of the Maine Coalition for Palestine, which is calling on the Biden Administration to stop sending weapons of war to Israel.

