Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

Updated April 25, 2021 at 11:15 PM ET

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) has become the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for Best Director. Nomadland also won Best Picture. Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) is the first Korean to win Best Supporting Actress. And Pixar's Soul has won Best Animated Feature, becoming the only film ever to win that award without playing in U.S. movie theaters. Anthony Hopkins (The Father) and Frances McDormand (Nomadland) took home the awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Below is the full list of 2021 Academy Award winners, marked in bold.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Directing

Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)

Mank (David Fincher)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Documentary (Feature)

Collective (Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana)

Crip Camp (Nicole Newnham, Jim Lebrecht and Sara Bolder)

The Mole Agent (Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez)

My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster)

Time (Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn)

International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Music (Original Song)

"Fight For You" (From Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile Ii; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)

"Hear My Voice" (From The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite)

"Husavik" (From Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson)

"Io Sì" (Seen) (From The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti A Se); Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini)

"Speak Now" (From One Night in Miami...; Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth)

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods (Terence Blanchard)

Mank (Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross) Minari (Emile Mosseri)

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste)

Film Editing

The Father (Yorgos Lamprinos)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Promising Young Woman (Frédéric Thoraval)

Sound of Metal (Mikkel E. G. Nielsen)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Alan Baumgarten)

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)

Mank (Erik Messerschmidt)

News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)

Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)

Production Design

The Father (Production Design: Peter Francis; Set Decoration: Cathy Featherstone)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Production Design: Mark Ricker; Set Decoration: Karen O'hara and Diana Stoughton)

Mank (Production Design: Donald Graham Burt; Set Decoration: Jan Pascale)

News of the World (Production Design: David Crank; Set Decoration: Elizabeth Keenan)

Tenet (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas)

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters (Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox)

The Midnight Sky (Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins)

Mulan (Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram)

The One and Only Ivan (Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez)

Tenet (Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher)

Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette (Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Do Not Split (Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook)

Hunger Ward (Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman)

A Love Song for Latasha (Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan)

Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound

Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman)

Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin)

News of the World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett)

Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker)

Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)

Costume Design

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Ann Roth)

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Mulan (Bina Daigeler)

Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze)

Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson)

Mank (Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen Labaff)

Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad)

The Father (Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao)

One Night In Miami... (Screenplay by Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas)

Minari (Written by Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Written by Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Written by Aaron Sorkin)

