Photos: Calls for war crime investigation intensify as Russia targets western Ukraine

Updated March 11, 2022 at 1:05 PM ET

The United Nations' refugee agency says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has already prompted more than 2.5 million people to flee the war, sparking the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers met for high-level negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, on Thursday. The talks came after Ukrainian officials said that three people had died in a Russian airstrike that devastated a maternity and children's hospital complex in Mariupol. Russian officials acknowledged that a strike had been carried out but insisted the facility was being used as a paramilitary base.

The White House has called for an investigation into whether Russia has committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine, and many experts have told NPR that there is "undoubtable" evidence to make that case.

In an interview on NPR's Morning Edition on Friday, though, a spokesperson for the Pentagon said the U.S. is unwilling to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine out of the fear that that would lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Here's a look at the latest on the ground:

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> A Ukrainian man in camouflage stands next to snow-covered body bags in the yard of a morgue in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, which sits on the shores of the Black Sea and has been under attack by Russian forces for days.

Emre Caylak / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> Firefighters spray water onto a destroyed shoe factory following an airstrike in Dnipro, Ukraine. Russian forces shelled a number of civilian targets Friday, leaving at least one dead, emergency services said, in what appeared to be the first direct attack on the city.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> Residents of Irpin and Bucha, Ukraine, flee the fighting across a destroyed bridge in Irpin.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> A volunteer takes a break in the Science Center in Ternopil, Ukraine. The center has become the a staging ground for volunteers to gather and distribute supplies for internally displaced persons, and to other cities and towns experiencing humanitarian catastrophe.

Claire Harbage / NPR / NPR <strong>March 11:</strong> People enter and leave an underground walkway during an air-raid siren in Lviv, Ukraine.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> Women with small children fleeing the invasion settle in at the Lviv, Ukraine, train station.

Bulent Kilic / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 11:</strong> Mourns pay their last respects as a woman (L) grieves during the funeral of a man killed in shelling at a cemetery in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> Residents of Irpin and Bucha, Ukraine, who are fleeing the area are helped out of a truck by members of the Ukrainian military as they prepare to cross a destroyed bridge in Irpin.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces shelled the building in the besieged port city.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> A man rides a bicycle in front of an apartment building that was damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> A man carries his child away from a damaged maternity hospital in Mariupol.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> Residents evacuate Irpin, Ukraine, north of Kyiv, the capital. Russian forces rolled their armored vehicles up to the northeastern edge of the besieged country's capital, edging closer in their attempts to encircle Kyiv.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> A resident sits in a basement for shelter in Irpin. Kyiv's northwest suburbs, including Irpin and Bucha, have endured shellfire and bombardments for more than a week, prompting massive evacuation efforts.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 10:</strong> A tank sits destroyed after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv.

Aleksey Filippov / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen get ready to depart in the direction of Kyiv at the central train station in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 10:</strong> A resident stands in a basement for shelter in Irpin.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 10:</strong> A man who was injured by shelling near his home is treated at a hospital in Brovary.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Smoke rises after shelling in Mariupol.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainians cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing Irpin.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>March 9:</strong> Ukrainians board a bus as they are evacuated from Irpin.

Sergey Bobok / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> This apartment was destroyed by shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv.

Dimitar Dilkoff / STF/AFP via Getty Images / STF/AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A woman makes a call to relatives in an underground metro station being used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> Family members grieve during a service at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, during a joint funeral for two soldiers who died during recent fighting. The two servicemen were Victor, 44, who was killed in the Mykolaiv region, and Ivan, 25, who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A joint funeral takes place at Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv for two soldiers who died during recent fighting in Ukraine's east.

Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>March 8:</strong> A man walks between houses destroyed during airstrikes on the central Ukrainian city of Bila Tserkva. Russia had stepped up its bombing campaign and missile strikes on Ukraine's cities.

Andrew Marienko / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the vertical tail fin of a Russian Su-34 bomber standing in a damaged building in Kharkiv.

Vadim Ghirda / AP / AP <strong>March 8:</strong> An elderly woman is coated in snow as she sits in a wheelchair after being evacuated from Irpin.