Prince Andrew drops Duke of York title as Epstein fallout continues

LONDON — In a statement from Buckingham Palace, Prince Andrew says he's giving up his Duke of York title and other honors, amid fresh scrutiny of his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 65, denies any wrongdoing, but stepped back from royal duties in 2019, over his Epstein links. He was stripped of royal patronages and military titles in 2022.

This week, British media published excerpts of a posthumous memoir by Epstein's best-known accuser, Virginia Giuffre, who says she had sex with the prince when she was 17. Andrew denies that, and settled a lawsuit with Giuffre in 2022. She died by suicide earlier this year.

In a statement issued by the palace late Friday, Andrew says the "continued accusations… distract from the work of His Majesty" King Charles. So after "discussion" with the king and their "wider family," Andrew says he will "no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me." He added that he "vigorously" denies the accusations against him.

Andrew remains a prince, and is expected to continue living in a royal residence near Windsor Castle. His daughters remain princesses. But his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also lose her Duchess of York title.

