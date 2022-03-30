Steve Simon: "The United States and the Middle East: What Went Wrong?"

Dr. Steven Simon joined the Center for International Studies (CIS) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2021 as its Robert E Wilhelm Fellow following a prolific career in government, private industry, and academia.

Simon served as the National Security Council (NSC) senior director for the Middle East and North Africa during the Obama Administration and as the NSC senior director for counterterrorism in the Clinton White House.

His talk, "The United State and the Middle East: What Went Wrong?" was recorded on February 21, 2022.