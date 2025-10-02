Speaking in Maine: COA Institute: Leadership in Times of Crises

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin has written brilliantly about US presidents who led our nation through times of great turmoil in the 19th and 20th centuries: Abraham Lincoln, and both Franklin and Teddy Roosevelt. However, in the latter part of the 20th century, she and her husband, writer and political advisor, Richard "Dick" Goodwin, knew, covered, and counseled many others in real time—men like John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., Bobby Kennedy, and especially Lyndon Johnson. Historian Ted Widmer discusses with Kearns Goodwin her latest book, An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s, about some of the most dramatic crises in our nation's history and the people who led the country through them.

