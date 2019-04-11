2 Arrested For Illegally Possessing Baby Eels In Maine

Authorities in Maine say two people have been arrested and charged with illegally possessing baby eels after officials found them taking the fish from a stream.

Maine has a fishery for baby eels, which are called elvers and are valuable as seed stock for aquaculture companies. The fishery is tightly regulated and requires a license to participate in.

The Bangor Daily News reports two people from Washington County were arrested last week for poaching the elvers from a stream in Cumberland. A spokesman for the Maine Marine Patrol says 25-year-old Saucony Apt and 26-year-old Tabitha Carroll of Perry were charged with misdemeanor possession of elvers without a license.

It was unclear if the pair is represented by an attorney. Elvers are often worth more than $2,000 per pound to fishermen.