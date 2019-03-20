Bail Denied For Mainer Who's Fighting Extradition To Alaska

A Maine man who is wanted in Alaska for killing a woman more than two decades ago will continue to be held without bail.

A judge on Wednesday denied bail for Steven Downs, who's fighting extradition. His next hearing will be held later this spring.

Downs is charged with the sexual assault and murder of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993, when Downs was a student and Sergie was a former student. The case went unsolved for years before DNA evidence led to Downs' arrest.

The defense has said Downs completely denies any involvement with the crime. Downs, of Auburn, Maine, was arrested on Feb. 15.

Steven Downs

