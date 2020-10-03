Related Program: 
Speaking in Maine

Evening for the Environment

Credit www.maineconservation.org/

A virtual, online celebration to benefit Maine Conservation Voters and Maine Conservation Alliance. Hosted by the Maine Conservation Voters.

Join us as we celebrate the Maine we love and continue moving forward in pursuit of a healthier state and planet. Please click HERE to watch the entire program.

Program Agenda:

Maureen Drouin
MCV and MCA Executive Director

Adam Lee
MCV Board President

Governor Janet T. Mills
Governor of Maine

Ambassador Maulian Dana
Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador

Rev. Lennox Yearwood
President and CEO of the Hip Hop Caucus

Tribute to Hoddy Hildreth:
Horace Augustus Hildreth Jr., “Hoddy” remembered for his lifetime of leadership, dedication, and integrity in protecting our state's outstanding natural resources.

Special remarks by Senator Angus S. King, Jr.

Dr. Nirav Shah
Director of the Maine CDC

Siri Pierce
Youth Director of solaRISE Portland

Music: Adam Gardner
Guster Guitarist and REVERB Co-Director

Justin Kwasa
LCV National Voting Rights Project Director

Councilor Safiya Khalid
Lewiston City Councilmember

Joel Clement
Whistleblower; Former Director of the DOI Office of Policy Analysis

Speaker Sara Gideon
Speaker of the House of Representatives

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree
U.S. Representative

Music: Pete Kilpatrick
Singer/Songwriter

Commissioner Judy Camuso
Commissioner of Department of Inlands Fisheries and Wildlife

Gina McCarthy
Former EPA Administrator, Current CEO of NRDC

Speaking in Maine music by Our Alarm Clock