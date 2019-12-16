Judge: Diocese Doesn't Have To Pay For Victim's Counseling

PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine judge has ruled that a man who says he was abused by a priest has no legal argument to compel the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland to pay for his psychological counseling.

David Gagnon, formerly of Biddeford, refused to let his counseling sessions be reviewed by the church's independent clinician. He then sued the Portland diocese in small claims court when it avoided paying his $875 counseling bill.

A judge ruled on Thursday that the diocese could not be compelled to pay Gagnon's bill. The attorney who represented the diocese says it was "unfortunate" that the dispute went so far.

Diocese in Portland Settles Sex Abuse Suit for $1.2M

By Aug 15, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Maine, has settled a lawsuit by six men who said church leaders concealed child sex abuse allegations against former priest James Vallely over a period of decades. 

The alleged victims settled for $1.2 million.

Mitchell Garabedian is the attorney for the six men and has represented hundreds of survivors of clergy child sexual abuse.

He says the settlement doesn't involve any admission of guilt by the diocese but, given the size of the settlement, that doesn't mean much.

Bishop Who Served In Portland Resigns From His Buffalo Post Amid Criticism Over Clergy Abuse

By Dec 5, 2019
Frank Franklin II / AP File

A former Catholic Bishop who served in Portland from 2004 to 2012 has resigned from his post at the Diocese in Buffalo, New York, following criticism over his handling of sexual abuse allegations.

Portland Diocese Sued Over Alleged Abuse in 1950s Thru 70s

By Jan 5, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine — Six men, now in their 40s and 50s, have filed separate lawsuits against the Roman Catholic Diocese in Portland alleging that they were sexually abused by the same priest when they were altar boys. The men accuse Father James Vallely of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual conduct as far back as the 1950s and up until the late 1970s in several different parishes in Maine: St. Michael's in South Berwick, St. Dominic's in Portland and St. John's in Bangor.