Trump Says He Will Leave Walter Reed Medical Center Monday Night

President Trump has tweeted that he will leave Walter Reed National Military Center, where he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19, Monday evening.

"Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!" Trump wrote.

His medical team is expected to brief the press on his health status Monday afternoon.

Trump first arrived at Walter Reed Friday night, after sharing the news of his positive coronavirus test early Friday morning.

During a briefing on Sunday, Trump's physicians shared that the president had received his first dose of the steroid dexamethasone on Saturday after two drops in his oxygen levels and is undergoing a five-day course of remdesivir.

Dr. Brian Garibaldi suggested that if Trump's health continued to improve, he could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday.

