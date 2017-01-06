Tuesday, January 10 at 2:00 pm

What Now for California?

A panel discussion on how California moves forward after a nasty election to make progress on energy, water, transportation and other climate-related concerns.

Christine Pelosi, Superdelegate for Democratic Party; Political Strategist

Duf Sundheim, 2016 Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate

Tony Strickland, Former California State Senator; California Chairman, The Committee for American Sovereignty

Tony Thurmond, California State Assembly member

Can Republicans and Democrats come together after a nasty election to make progress on energy, water, transportation and other climate-related concerns? Those issues were barely a sideshow in the 2016 national election, but climate disruption requires modifying how we run our economy and get around. Is it naive to think elected leaders can bury the hatchet and find common ground in the state legislature or the U.S. Congress? Where are the opportunities for political deals?

Join a conversation about licking wounds, moving forward and getting to work on important systems that need fixing.

To listen to the audio of “What Now for California?” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.