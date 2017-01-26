Monday, January 30 at 2:00 pm

Obamacare Architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel: Transforming Health Care Post-ACA

Ezekiel Emanuel, M.D., Ph.D., Former Chief Health Policy Advisor to the Obama Administration; Chair, Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, University of Pennsylvania

In Conversation with Mark Zitter, Chair, The Zetema Project

As U.S. health-care costs continue to grow, supporters of the Affordable Care Act point to a dramatic drop in uninsured citizens, while critics highlight skyrocketing premiums. But the arguments over cost and access largely ignore the impact on the delivery of health-care services to patients. How are care delivery systems transforming to provide Americans with high-quality care at affordable prices? How will Republican efforts to repeal and replace the ACA influence the delivery system? In this wide-ranging conversation, Obamacare architect and noted health policy expert Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel will discuss the impetus for delivery reform during the Trump era and specific practices that enable highly effective care delivery.

Underwritten by The California Wellness Foundation.

To listen to the audio of “Obamacare Architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel: Transforming Health Care Post-ACA” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.