Safe Space Radio - Can We Talk

Tuesday, June 16 at 2:00 pm

Speaking to White Kids about Race and Racism

Dr. Anne Hallward focuses on “Speaking to White Kids about Race and Racism.” This is a rebroadcast of the fourth of a four part series called: CAN WE TALK.

Many white parents have never learned how to talk about race and racism with their kids. Their silence perpetuates racism—but it can be hard to know how to start. This hour-long program is about talking to white kids about race and racism: how white parents, families, and teachers can learn to show up for racial justice in a way that will make a difference for generations to come. The show explores a wide variety of approaches with kids of all ages.

Parents, racial justice experts, and teens all provide perspectives on these necessary and challenging conversations, with a focus on how white parents can actively interrupt the racist messages and stereotypes that children as young as three years old are already starting to pick up. Host Dr. Anne Hallward combines compelling storytelling with practical expert guidance to give listeners the tools they need to start their own courageous conversations.

