Intelligence Squared: Debate: Is it Time to Expand Nuclear Power?

Published May 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Monday, May 9, 2022

For decades, the development of nuclear power has sparked staunch debate among scientists, politicians, and activists alike. Proponents claim that nuclear energy is the most effective way to combat climate change while still meeting the world's growing demand for energy. But its critics argue that expanding nuclear energy is dangerous, costly, and ill-advised. Today’s Intelligence Squared asks: should nuclear energy fuel our future?

