WNYC Presents: 100 Years of the BBC
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
In November of 1922, BBC radio first crackled into the homes of Londoners, who heard a brief news and weather report – read twice so listeners could take notes. Over the next century, the BBC would expand far beyond news and become one of the world’s preeminent forces in arts and cultural programming. It’s now the world’s largest broadcaster, carried in countries around the world, where it provides programming in languages from Arabic to Yoruba.
