Commonwealth Club of California: Saket Soni "The People Who Make Disaster Recovery Possible"

Who cleans up and rebuilds our communities after floods, fires and hurricanes? The pandemic redefined America’s definition of “essential workers,” but many who help communities recover from climate disasters remain underpaid and overlooked. In Saket Soni’s new book "The Great Escape," he chronicles one of the largest human trafficking cases in modern American history—and the workers’ heroic journey for justice. Today, Soni is the founder and director of Resilience Force, a national nonprofit that advocates for the rising workforce that rebuilds after climate disasters.