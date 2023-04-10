© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Intelligence Squared U.S.: Should the FTC Ban Non-compete Clauses?

Published April 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The Federal Trade Commission recently shook up the labor market, proposing to ban non-compete clauses. These clauses are essentially contracts prohibiting employees from competing with the business after their employment has ended. Those who defend these clauses say employers need non-competes to protect their investments in training workers and to safeguard trade secrets. Others say non-competes prevent workers from starting their own businesses and depress wage growth.

