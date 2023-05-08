Climate One: Missed Connections: Modernizing Our Multiple Grids

Thousands of renewable energy projects are ready to be built and start producing fossil-free power, but they’re stuck in a long limbo for one essential piece of the puzzle: getting connected to the grid. A slow and inefficient federal permitting process and insufficient transmission capability are prohibiting renewable energy projects from going online. The Biden administration is focused on streamlining the permitting process, boosting funding, and helping navigate this new energy future. What will it take to modernize our multiple grids?