On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Why China Can’t Forget the Century of Humiliation

Published September 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The aftermath of the Chinese surveillance balloon saga reveals a growing diplomatic divide between the US and China. Where does this mistrust come from? In “Wealth and Power,” authors Orville Schell and John Delury argue that foreign humiliation over the past century and a half is the story that holds China together. They join host Ray Suarez to discuss China’s quest for global dominance.

