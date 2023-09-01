On Shifting Ground with Ray Suarez: Why China Can’t Forget the Century of Humiliation
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
The aftermath of the Chinese surveillance balloon saga reveals a growing diplomatic divide between the US and China. Where does this mistrust come from? In “Wealth and Power,” authors Orville Schell and John Delury argue that foreign humiliation over the past century and a half is the story that holds China together. They join host Ray Suarez to discuss China’s quest for global dominance.