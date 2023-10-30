© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Open to Debate: Should Ukraine Get Russia’s Frozen Assets?

Published October 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, economic sanctions led to frozen Russian assets abroad inaccessible and could be relocated to Ukraine. Those arguing yes say it would serve as restitution for Russia’s aggression and compensate for damages and economic disruptions. Those arguing no say relocating the frozen assets could set a concerning precedent, leading to escalated tensions and retaliatory actions. Now we debate: Should Ukraine Get Russia’s Frozen Assets?

