Climate One: Making Cents Out of Watts: What’s Driving Up Your Energy Bills?

Published March 31, 2025 at 10:40 AM EDT

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

A third of Americans say that they've skipped food, medicine, or something else to be able to afford their energy bills. Much of the increase in the cost of electricity is driven by rising demand from artificial intelligence and data centers, industrial onshoring and hotter temperatures. How does your electricity bill get calculated, and who’s in charge of setting those rates? Does public power serve consumers better than investor-owned utilities? And will rising electricity prices dampen the transition to cleaner sources of energy?

