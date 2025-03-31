Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Commonwealth Club of California: Ambassador Mark Brzezinski: The US, Poland, and the Heart of Europe

Published March 31, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

In 1991–93, Mark Brzezinski was a Fulbright Scholar in newly post-communist Poland. Thirty years later he returned as the U.S. ambassador to Poland, a country embedded in the EU and NATO, and an ally deeply involved in providing support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of that country. Mark Brzezinski has worked in the private sector and in government positions. He previously was U.S. ambassador to Sweden, served on President Clinton’s National Security Council staff, worked in the law and capital management industries.

Click HERE for more information

2 PM Public Affairs Programs