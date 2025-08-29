Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Farah Pandith

Farah Pandith is a foreign policy strategist and former diplomat. A world-leading expert and pioneer in countering violent extremism, she is the author of the book How We Win: How Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurs, Political Visionaries, Enlightened Business Leaders, and Social Media Mavens Can Defeat the Extremist Threat. She is a frequent media commentator and public speaker, and has written for publications including The Economist, The Washington Post and The New York Times. Her talk, “SOFT POWER — How We Win: The Threat from Hate and the Power of Compassion,” was recorded for broadcast on August 11, 2025.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine