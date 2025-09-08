Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Speaking in Maine: Camden Conference: An Evening with Nick Schifrin

Published September 8, 2025 at 8:57 AM EDT

Thursday, September 24, 2025

As PBS News Hour's Foreign Affairs and Defense Correspondent, Nick Schifrin has witnessed first-hand the complexities that define today's most pressing international crises. From the front lines of conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine to covering the economic implications of global trade policies, he has developed a unique perspective on the interconnected forces shaping our world. His talk, “Tell Me About Your Son: Staying Resilient while Covering War,” was recorded for broadcast on August 16, 2025.

Click HERE for more information about Speaking in Maine

