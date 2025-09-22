Bangor Studio/Membership Department
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: COA Institute: Civil Rights and the Fight for Multi-Racial Democracy

Published September 22, 2025 at 9:47 AM EDT

Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Charles Sumner was a household name in his era. Sumner coined the phrase, "equality before the law" in an argument before the Supreme Court of Massachusetts in 1849. He was an advisor to Lincoln and an ally of Frederick Douglass. In his new biography, Charles Sumner: Conscience of a Nation, Zaakir Tameez brings back, in living color, the nearly forgotten statesman's achievements, such as his role in helping ordain the Emancipation Proclamation, the 13th Amendment, and the Civil Rights Act of 1875. Dorothy Wickenden, author of The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women's Rights, talks with Tameez about the ideas that remain relevant to a nation still divided over questions of race, equality, democracy, and constitutional law.

