Speaking in Maine: COA Institute: Next Generation of Leadership

David Hogg turned 25 in April and, by then, the politician and activist had already founded not one, but two nonprofit organizations: March for Our Lives and The Leaders We Deserve. In February, he was voted in as vice chair of the DNC, the youngest in history and the first member of Gen Z, where he served until June. Hogg is a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, and his activism started there. He helped organize and amplify the 2018 gun violence protests and marches calling for sensible gun controls. Together with his sister Laura Hogg, he wrote the book Never Again: A New Generation Draws the Line.

