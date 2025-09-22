Speaking in Maine: COA Institute: The Highest Calling

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Published September 22, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT

Monday, September 22, 2025

David Rubenstein has made a study of successful leadership. In his books and podcasts, he explores the world’s highest performing leaders and shares keen insights about what qualities shaped their rise. David speaks with Marie Arana—author most recently of LatinoLand (2024), as well as Silver, Sword, and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American Story and Bolivar, and the inaugural Literary Director of the Library of Congress—on what great leaders have in common.

