Speaking in Maine: COA Institute: The Troubles: Uncovering the Story

Published September 22, 2025 at 9:45 AM EDT

In December of 1972, Jean McConville, a widow and mother of 10 living in Belfast, Northern Ireland, was kidnapped and disappeared. In 2013, Dolours Price, the first woman to join the Irish Republican Army in the early '70s as a front line soldier, died in a suburb of Dublin. Their stories are intertwined and revealed by the acclaimed investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe in his book, Say Nothing: The True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland. Keefe speaks with his longtime editor at The New Yorker, writer Daniel Zalewski, about the moral complexity of living in the times of The Troubles, and how he may have solved the mystery of who killed Jean McConville.

