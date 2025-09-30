Speaking in Maine: COA Institute: Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being hailed as revolutionary, with world-changing applications in every sector from human health to e-commerce, finance, and transportation. But as the technology grows more sophisticated, the alarm bells about potential dangers—deep fakes, market volatility, weapons automatization, and uncontrollable self-aware AI—grow louder. To counter these threats are leaders in the field of human-centered AI—an approach that centers human needs and values, and help enterprises responsibly build, adopt, procure, and use AI at scale. That is the mission of CredoAI, a San Francisco-based company founded by Navrina Singh. She will speak with the CEO of The Atlantic, Nick Thompson, about creating a future in which humans can thrive.

