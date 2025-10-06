Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
2 PM Public Affairs Programs

Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Soft Power - An Essential Element of Foreign Relations

Published October 6, 2025 at 12:11 PM EDT

Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Soft power, a term coined by Joseph Nye in the 1980s, is the ability to influence others through appeal and attraction instead of by resorting to coercive pressure through military or economic threats or actions.  Cultural exchanges are a significant tool in projecting soft power. French Cultural Counselor, Mohamed Bouabdallah and American classical singer and cultural diplomat Carla Canales both have decades of experience in organizing and participating in cultural exchange events. They share their experiences and insights into the impact and value of these events in the conduct of foreign relations.  Recorded for broadcast on September 7, 2025.

2 PM Public Affairs Programs