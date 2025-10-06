Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Soft Power - An Essential Element of Foreign Relations

Soft power, a term coined by Joseph Nye in the 1980s, is the ability to influence others through appeal and attraction instead of by resorting to coercive pressure through military or economic threats or actions. Cultural exchanges are a significant tool in projecting soft power. French Cultural Counselor, Mohamed Bouabdallah and American classical singer and cultural diplomat Carla Canales both have decades of experience in organizing and participating in cultural exchange events. They share their experiences and insights into the impact and value of these events in the conduct of foreign relations. Recorded for broadcast on September 7, 2025.