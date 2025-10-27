Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Ambassador Christopher Hill

Ambassador Christopher R. Hill is a professional American diplomat who has served under seven presidents since entering the U.S. Foreign Service in 1977. Hill is a five-time ambassador across multiple regions in Senate-confirmed positions, including as ambassador to Iraq, the Republic of Korea, Poland, North Macedonia and most recently to the Republic of Serbia until January 2025. His talk, “Foreign Policy Challenges in Uncertain Times,” was recorded for broadcast on October 13, 2025.