Ideas from the CBC: How Minds Change

Published December 22, 2025 at 1:41 PM EST

Monday, December 22, 2025

Across divisions, identities and beliefs, talking to one another has become increasingly difficult and may at times feel impossible, especially now. But all over the globe those conversations are happening, and the people sitting at the table have some advice for the rest of us. From fighting for LGBTQ+ rights in Colombia, championing human rights in Southern Africa and working for a two-state solution post Oct. 7, the winners of the Global Centre for Pluralism awards speak to Nahlah Ayed about how minds can and do change, and why we need to not only talk, but listen, in order to find common ground.

