Maine Calling

Medical Update: Hospital Leaders Answer Questions About Covid-19 Resurgence, Vaccines, Face Coverings & More

Published August 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Our panel of medical experts addresses the latest pandemic news: upward trend of Covid-19 cases, the spread of the Delta variant, changing mask recommendations, vaccines and booster shots—including a new state mandate for health care workers to get vaccinated.

Panelists:
Dr. Dora Mills, chief health improvement officer, MaineHealth
Dr. James Jarvis, senior physician executive, system incident command, Northern Light Health

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jennifer walked into her college radio station as a 17-year-old freshman and never looked back. Even though she was terrified of the microphone back then — and spoke into it as little as possible — she loved the studio, the atmosphere and, most of all, the people who work in broadcasting. She was hooked. Decades later, she’s back behind the radio microphone hosting Maine Public Radio’s flagship talk program, Maine Calling. She’s not afraid of the mic anymore, but still loves the bright, eclectic people she gets to work with every day.
Cindy Han
Cindy helps produce Maine Public's live call-in show Maine Calling, and sometimes hosts the show—as well as the All Books Considered Book Club. Her first foray into journalism after graduating from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism was to intern with CNN in China in the wake of the Tiananmen Square massacre. She then worked in print journalism over the decades, as a factchecker, writer and editor, with publications ranging from the Los Angeles Times Magazine to the magazine of the National Zoo to a food trends magazine.
