Maine Calling

Agriculture Commissioner discusses the issues and challenges facing farms in Maine

Published July 21, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Commissioner Amanda Beal, with the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry, addresses the many challenges and developments facing Maine farmers. We’ll discuss PFAS contamination, drought conditions, solar panels, avian flu, and other issues. And we’ll hear about what to expect for Open Farm Day, on July 24th.

Panelist:
Amanda Beal, Commissioner of Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Maine Calling
