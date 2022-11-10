© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Ideas for local crafts, products, services and other gifts to give this season

Published November 10, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
As the holidays approach, we once again offer a program highlighting products and services by Maine artists, craftspeople, authors and more. Share your ideas for made-in-Maine gifts to give to others—or to yourself.

Panelists
Whitney Gill, manager, Shop Maine Craft
Amy Landry, board president, Portland Buy Local
Sarah Stebbins, editor, Maine Homes by Down East; home editor, Down East magazine

VIP Callers:
Alison Godburn, executive director, Maine Crafts Association

Maine Calling
