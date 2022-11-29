© 2022 Maine Public
Maine Calling

Plastic pollution and the harms it causes, and what to know about recycling plastic

Published November 29, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Plastic pollution is all around us in Maine—in the oceans, forests, backyards, open spaces and towns. We’ll discuss the kinds of plastics that are most problematic, what impacts these have on the environment, the role of recycling—and what people can do to help reduce the harms that plastics cause.

Panelists:
Matt Grondin, director of communications and public affairs, EcoMaine
Sarah Nichols, Sustainable Maine director, Natural Resources Council of Maine

VIP Caller:
Katie Weiler, founder, Viable Gear

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
