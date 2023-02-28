© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Teaching Black history in Maine, how it's changing, and how students respond

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
The way that Black history is taught to students has become politicized across the nation. Some states seek to alter curricula and ban books that address race-related subject matter. The College Board removed controversial elements of a new AP course on African American studies. We talk with local educators to learn how Black history is taught in K-12 schools in Maine, whether it has changed over time, and what students take away from these lessons.

Panelists:
Larissa Malone, assistant professor; chair, Teacher Education Department, School of Education & Human Development, University of Southern Maine
Chris Jones, special ed teacher, Noble High School

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
