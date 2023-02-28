Teaching Black history in Maine, how it's changing, and how students respond
The way that Black history is taught to students has become politicized across the nation. Some states seek to alter curricula and ban books that address race-related subject matter. The College Board removed controversial elements of a new AP course on African American studies. We talk with local educators to learn how Black history is taught in K-12 schools in Maine, whether it has changed over time, and what students take away from these lessons.
Panelists:
Larissa Malone, assistant professor; chair, Teacher Education Department, School of Education & Human Development, University of Southern Maine
Chris Jones, special ed teacher, Noble High School