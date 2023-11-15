‘Tis the season to enjoy some of the wonderful seasonal light displays all over Maine. We'll learn about what to see, and how they create these winter extravaganzas.

Panelists:

Cary Tyson, executive director, Portland Downtown

Pandora LaCasse, artist/owner, Pandora LaCasse Design; light/form installation artist

Brent McHale, lighting designer, Gardens Aglow, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

VIP Callers:

Kelly Warsky, manager of Brand Experience, LL Bean; leads the production of the company’s Northern Lights activation

Matt Rosenberg, lighthouse keeper, The Nubble Lighthouse, Town of York

Tamara Whitmore, executive director, Gardiner Main Street

