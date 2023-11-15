Seasonal Light Displays
‘Tis the season to enjoy some of the wonderful seasonal light displays all over Maine. We'll learn about what to see, and how they create these winter extravaganzas.
Panelists:
Cary Tyson, executive director, Portland Downtown
Pandora LaCasse, artist/owner, Pandora LaCasse Design; light/form installation artist
Brent McHale, lighting designer, Gardens Aglow, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
VIP Callers:
Kelly Warsky, manager of Brand Experience, LL Bean; leads the production of the company’s Northern Lights activation
Matt Rosenberg, lighthouse keeper, The Nubble Lighthouse, Town of York
Tamara Whitmore, executive director, Gardiner Main Street