Arts and Culture
Maine Calling

Seasonal Light Displays

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Colorful holiday lights adorn a bridge, trees and bushes at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

‘Tis the season to enjoy some of the wonderful seasonal light displays all over Maine. We'll learn about what to see, and how they create these winter extravaganzas.

Panelists:
Cary Tyson, executive director, Portland Downtown
Pandora LaCasse, artist/owner, Pandora LaCasse Design; light/form installation artist
Brent McHale, lighting designer, Gardens Aglow, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

VIP Callers:
Kelly Warsky, manager of Brand Experience, LL Bean; leads the production of the company’s Northern Lights activation
Matt Rosenberg, lighthouse keeper, The Nubble Lighthouse, Town of York
Tamara Whitmore, executive director, Gardiner Main Street

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
