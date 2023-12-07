© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling's Annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide

Published December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 8, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Join us for our annual celebration of Maine-made gifts, including hand-crafted items, services, books, experiences and more.

Panelists:
Sarah Stebbins, deputy editor, DownEast magazine
Whitney Gill, executive director, Shop Maine Craft and Maine Crafts Association

Call-in guests:
Jessica Thomas, founder & owner, Handiwork Studio + Market
Goody-B Wiseman, owner, Gallery B
Kate Shaffer, co-owner & founder, Ragged Coast Chocolates
Danielle Woerner, singer, writer, songwriter, educator

