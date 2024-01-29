© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Science and Technology
Maine Calling

Meteorology

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
The surprising severity of the storms that recently hit Maine called attention to how essential weather forecasts are in our lives. We’ll talk with meteorologists about how they study and predict the weather, how their field is changing, and the importance of communicating effectively with the public.

Panelists:
Keith Carson, meteorologist specializing in forecasting and climate analysis, News Center Maine
Donald Dumont, warning coordination meteorologist, National Weather Service in Gray
 

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
