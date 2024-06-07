© 2024 Maine Public
Health
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Dr. Bernard Lown

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published June 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Black and white photo of middle-aged Dr. Bernard Lown smiling, sitting in front of bookshelf
University of Maine Honors College

We honor the life and legacy of Dr. Bernard Lown, who had deep ties to Maine. Born on June 7, 1921, Lown was a pioneering cardiologist and humanitarian who founded Physicians for Social Responsibility. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on nuclear disarmament. More recently, he was chosen to be featured on a U.S. Mint coin. We’ll talk with his family, friends and close associates about what he was like, and why he did so much to work for a better world.

Panelists:
Naomi Lown, one of Bernard Lown’s daughters
Ariel Lewiton, granddaughter of Bernard Lown; writer; she is working on finishing Lown's autobiography
Larry Gilbert, former mayor of Lewiston; close friend of Lown's

VIP callers:
Emily Cain, former Maine state legislator; executive director, Emily’s List; mentored by Lown
Dr. Vikas Saini, president, Lown Institute; cardiologist, trained by Lown
Ellen Weinauer, dean, U Maine Honors College, which Lown began attending in 1938
Rob Shetterly, author and artist; unveiling his portrait of Lown as part of Americans Who Tell the Truth

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
