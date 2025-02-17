Maine Town Names

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan. 24, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Throughout the year, Maine Calling will examine the stories behind “naming”—how names for different entities and people come about, and what makes them prevalent, unusual or notable. We start with a show about town names in Maine—including the many towns that are named after other countries or cities (Mexico, China, Paris), as well as those that are uncommon (Owls Head, Meddybemps, Friendship).

This show is part of our new series: "Name Calling on Maine Calling: Stories of Maine Names"

Panelists:

Earle Shettleworth, Maine state historian

