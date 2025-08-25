Parkinson’s Disease is a neurological condition that leads to declining movement, memory and other bodily functions. It affects more than 1 million Americans—and their families as well. We’ll speak with experts about symptoms of Parkinson’s, and the latest research on treatment. And we’ll learn about support and resources for patients and families in Maine.

Panelists:

Dr. Sarah Dodwell, neurologist, movement disorders specialist, MaineHealth

Nancy Nealon, education & outreach director, Northeast, Parkinson’s Foundation

Joan Emerson, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 17 years ago; started a support group for people affected by Parkinson’s disease; lives in Biddeford

VIP Callers:

Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging

Bo Norris, father has Parkinson’s disease; partner & co-founder, Maine Network Partners

