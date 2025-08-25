Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Parkinson's Disease

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Older woman seated holding a can, with caregiver standing and placing hands on the woman's hand atop cane
Maine Public

Parkinson’s Disease is a neurological condition that leads to declining movement, memory and other bodily functions. It affects more than 1 million Americans—and their families as well. We’ll speak with experts about symptoms of Parkinson’s, and the latest research on treatment. And we’ll learn about support and resources for patients and families in Maine.

Panelists:
Dr. Sarah Dodwell, neurologist, movement disorders specialist, MaineHealth
Nancy Nealon, education & outreach director, Northeast, Parkinson’s Foundation
Joan Emerson, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease 17 years ago; started a support group for people affected by Parkinson’s disease; lives in Biddeford

VIP Callers:
Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agency on Aging
Bo Norris, father has Parkinson’s disease; partner & co-founder, Maine Network Partners

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han