Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Drought: Causes & Impacts

By Jennifer Rooks
Published September 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Vista of mountain and trees that appear dried out
Aislinn Sarnacki for the Bangor Daily News

It's been a glorious summer for beachgoers and other outdoor enthusiasts—day after day of sunshine and blue skies. But that same weather pattern is not good for farms, lakes and ponds, private wells, forests, and fire danger. We'll discuss the impacts of the ongoing drought, and what it will take for conditions to improve.
 
Panelists:
Nick Stasulis, chief, monitoring operations section, New England Water Science Center, U.S. Geological Survey
Sarah Jamison, federal hydrologist, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service in Gray
Tom Gordon, program coordinator, soil & water conservation program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
 
VIP callers:
Susan Gallo, executive director, Maine Lakes
Ivan Fernandez, professor emeritus and climate research scientist, University of Maine; also with the Maine Climate Council
Gale Ross, foliage reporter, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks