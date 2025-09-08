Drought: Causes & Impacts
It's been a glorious summer for beachgoers and other outdoor enthusiasts—day after day of sunshine and blue skies. But that same weather pattern is not good for farms, lakes and ponds, private wells, forests, and fire danger. We'll discuss the impacts of the ongoing drought, and what it will take for conditions to improve.
Panelists:
Nick Stasulis, chief, monitoring operations section, New England Water Science Center, U.S. Geological Survey
Sarah Jamison, federal hydrologist, National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, National Weather Service in Gray
Tom Gordon, program coordinator, soil & water conservation program, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
VIP callers:
Susan Gallo, executive director, Maine Lakes
Ivan Fernandez, professor emeritus and climate research scientist, University of Maine; also with the Maine Climate Council
Gale Ross, foliage reporter, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry